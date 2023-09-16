First 2 ships agree to use temporary corridor to Ukraine's Chornomorsk port

The first two bulk carriers have confirmed their readiness to use the temporary corridor towards Chornomorsk port to load almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, on Facebook

Quote: "After using the temporary corridor for the exit of vessels from Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi ports that were blocked due to Russian aggression, the bulk carriers the Resilient Africa and the Aroyat confirmed their readiness to use the corridor to the Chornomorsk port entrance to load almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat for African and Asian countries," Kubrakov said.

Details: Kubrakov noted that the vessels are under the Palauan flag, and their crew consists of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ukraine’s citizens.

Over the past month, five vessels had used the temporary corridor: container ship the Joseph Schulte, bulk carriers the Primus, the Anna-Theresa, the Ocean Courtesy and the Puma.

Background:

The Puma (Cayman Islands) bulker loaded with metal and rapeseed left the port of Odesa on the morning of 15 September. This is one of the vessels blocked due to the war that left the port and is heading through the established temporary traffic corridor.

Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal on 17 July, and after that, repeatedly attacked the port's grain infrastructure.

Ukraine opened registration for merchant vessels and their owners to travel on temporary routes from/to the ports of Odesa.

The first vessel that used the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the grain initiative arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Later, three more vessels left Ukrainian ports within the framework of the temporary corridor.

