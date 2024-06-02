Zelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine has so far received confirmation from 106 countries of their attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15 June, but Russia is trying to disrupt the event.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore on Sunday; Zelenskyy speaking to the media

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has received confirmation from 106 countries at state-leader level.

The president added that Russia is currently travelling to many countries around the globe, threatening the world with a blockade of food, agricultural products or chemicals, with energy prices, or simply pressuring other countries not to attend the summit.

Details: The president added that there is "not very good information" that some states have begun to assist Russia in disrupting the Peace Summit diplomatically.

Zelenskyy further stressed that the world must be strong and apply political pressure on Russia. He suggested that there is no other way to stop Putin than through diplomatic isolation and strong Ukrainian Armed Forces. Zelenskyy emphasises that all countries should fully understand the need to defend justice and international law rather than trying to balance between Ukraine and Russia.

Updated: Later, the Ukrainian president compared the stances of the US and China regarding the Peace Summit and stressed that China is working to disrupt it.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The United States has confirmed its attendance at a high level. We have a chance that the President [US President Joe Biden] will be there. As for China, they have not confirmed their attendance at any level.

And the United States has contacts with some states and encourages them to attend the Peace Summit.

China, unfortunately, on the contrary, is working to prevent countries from coming to the Peace Summit.

There is a big difference between these two stances."

Background: Ukraine expects that the attendees of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland will work together to draw up an action plan on three points: free shipping, nuclear and energy security, and prisoners-of-war swaps and the release of children illegally deported by Russia.

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Russia has not been invited.

