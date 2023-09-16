Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report

The Defence Forces repelled more than 10 Russian attacks in Klishchiivka and more than ten attacks in Marinka (both in Donetsk Oblast) on Saturday.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 20:00 on 16 September

Details: During the day, 30 combat clashes were recorded. Russia launched eight missile strikes and more than 50 airstrikes and carried out 22 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. The civilian population of Kharkiv suffered from missile strikes.

There are dead and wounded among the civilians due to Russian terrorist attacks. Over 15 private residential buildings, a secondary school, and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains difficult.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of forming offensive groups. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and continues attacking settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. The occupiers carried out airstrikes near Stepka (Sumy Oblast), Mala Vovcha, and Pletenivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on more than 20 settlements, including Halahanivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Rudak, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Sadky, and Riasne, Sumy Oblast and Strilecha, Hatysche, and Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russia launched air strikes near Synkivka and Kopanka, Kharkiv Oblast. Russia fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Fyholivka, Lyman Pershyi, Petropavlivka, Zapadne, and Kindrashivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russia did not conduct any offensive actions. Airstrikes hit areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), and Serebrianka and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Artillery and mortar attacks affected more than ten settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast and Dronivka, Siversk, and Verkhnokamianske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled more than 10 Russian attacks in Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russia tried to restore the lost position in Kurdiumivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russia launched an airstrike near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. More than 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Kurdiumivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in Sieverne, Donetsk Oblast. Avdiivka and Sieverne, Donetsk Oblast, were hit by air strikes. About ten settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Nevelske, and Pervomaise in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, our defenders successfully repelled more than 10 Russian attacks near Marinka during the day. Russia launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. About ten settlements were under artillery and mortar fire from Russians, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Konstiantynivka, and Yelyzavetivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the village of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast, was attacked by Russian air strikes. About ten settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks, including Vyhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russia launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Svitla Dolyna, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on over 20 settlements, including Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Pavlivka, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russia launched air strikes in the settlements of Beryslav and Lvove, Kherson Oblast. Russian artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on about ten settlements, including Antonivka and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, taking offensive action on the Bakhmut front, killing Russians and liberating the occupied territories step by step. Our soldiers have succeeded in Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast, thanks to the results of their offensive actions.

Russian occupation forces are quartered in private buildings of residents in some settlements of the Berdiansk district of Kherson Oblast. At the same time, they increasingly resort to a practice of leaving private buildings after filtration measures and forcibly relocating residents to several families in one private building.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out two strikes on command posts, 12 – on the clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, and another 5 – on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit three Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and five Russian artillery systems.

