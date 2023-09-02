Russian hockey players from HC CSKA Moscow have taken to the ice bearing the Z symbol of war against Ukraine and wearing uniforms with the insignia of the Russian paramilitary forces fighting in Ukraine.

Source: HC CSKA Moscow

Details: CSKA reported that the players carried out the pre-match warm-up wearing "a special uniform".

Quote: "It's dedicated to the valiant fighters from the Espanola military organisation selflessly defending our homeland in the hottest spots of the front, sacrificing their health and risking their lives [Espanola military formation consisting of Russian football fans of various Russian clubs – ed.].

Espanola is a unique unit that brings together sports fans from all over Russia."

Details: The puck was symbolically thrown in before the match by a terrorist battalion commander who goes under the alias Ispanets (Spaniard).

For reference: The Cherta media outlet reported that the Espanola battalion is associated with former Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov and Putin's United Russia party faction.

