European Commission proposes to extend temporary protection given to Ukrainian refugees until 2025

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 10:11

The European Commission has proposed extending the temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until 3 March 2025.

Source: press service of the European Commission 

Quote: "The Commission considers that the reasons for temporary protection persist and that the temporary protection should therefore be prolonged as a necessary and appropriate response to the current, volatile situation," a press release said.

Details: The European Commission’s proposal must be approved by the European Council as the next step.

The EU Temporary Protection Directive was put in place to accept millions of Ukrainian refugees. It was supposed to be in force until March 2024.

Meanwhile, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller said their country would probably cut financial support for Ukrainians who fled the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Background: The number of Ukrainian refugees abroad increased by 300,000-500,000 people during the first half of 2023.

