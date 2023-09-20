Steel Border assault brigade destroy 2 Russian surveillance systems in one day

Soldiers of an aerial reconnaissance unit of the Steel Border assault brigade captured two Russian Murom-M video surveillance systems over the course of the day.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote: "Two Russian Murom systems were completely destroyed and will no longer be able to ‘spy’ on our soldiers."

Details: Border guards said that in August-September alone, the Steel Border detected and destroyed seven such Russian systems.

