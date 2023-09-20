Steel Border assault brigade destroy 2 Russian surveillance systems in one day
Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 16:19
Soldiers of an aerial reconnaissance unit of the Steel Border assault brigade captured two Russian Murom-M video surveillance systems over the course of the day.
Source: State Border Guard Service
Quote: "Two Russian Murom systems were completely destroyed and will no longer be able to ‘spy’ on our soldiers."
Advertisement:
Details: Border guards said that in August-September alone, the Steel Border detected and destroyed seven such Russian systems.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!