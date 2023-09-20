Albania officially supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration

Albania has become the 25th country to sign a declaration supporting Ukraine's future accession to NATO.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Albania, which as a non-permanent member currently chairs the UN Security Council and has been a member of NATO since 1999, has today become the 25th country to formalise its clear support for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance," Zhovkva said.

The declaration was signed in New York on the UN sidelines by Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania,and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The text states that Albania supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership and will support Ukraine on this path.

Tirana reaffirms its readiness to provide various assistance to Ukraine within the framework of bilateral and international cooperation for as long as necessary and to participate in Ukraine’s recovery.

Background:

Greece was the 24th country to sign a declaration supporting Ukraine's future accession to NATO.

