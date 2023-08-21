Greece signs declaration of support for Ukraine's NATO membership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have signed a joint declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in Athens.

Source: European Pravda, citing the text of the declaration published by the President's Office

Details: As the document states, Ukraine and Greece "confirm their commitment to strengthen joint efforts in supporting the integration of Ukraine with the Alliance and implementation of NATO standards."

Athens declares that it will continue its military, technical, defence, and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as contribute to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

The parties also stated that Ukraine's security is "vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area", and supported the role of the NATO-Ukraine Council as a platform for expanding cooperation between Kyiv and Brussels.

Quote: "The Hellenic Republic supports Ukraine [becoming a] NATO Member when Allies agree and conditions are met, as stated in the NATO Vilnius Summit Declaration."

More details: Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the President’s Office, clarified that Greece has become the 24th member state of the alliance with which Ukraine has formalised support for Ukraine's NATO membership.

"Only a quarter of the total number of members remains, eight countries with which we have not yet concluded such declarations. At the same time, most of these countries have already expressed support for us, it remains only to put it on paper," Zhovkva said.

Background:

The issue of Ukraine's membership in the alliance became one of the topics of the Vilnius NATO summit in July this year.

The summit agreed to remove the requirement for an action plan for membership on Ukraine's way to the Alliance. At the same time, the Allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO, "when the conditions are met". The annual national program (ANP) will become a tool for monitoring the reforms that Ukraine is implementing. This tool is already at the disposal of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





