Manpower and "expensive military systems" were struck in Crimea

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 20 September 2023, 21:41
Manpower and expensive military systems were struck in Crimea
STRIKE AT THE MILITARY UNIT IN VERKHNIOSADOVE. PHOTO: A SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO ON THE CRIMEAN WIND TELEGRAM CHANNEL

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that, as a result of the attack on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the morning of 20 September, Russian personnel were killed and expensive military systems were destroyed.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Details: As sources stated, a military base in Crimea was hit by missiles. The special operation was carried out jointly by the SSU, the Air Force and the Navy of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The strike was carried out after the SSU confirmed that the military unit was hosting commanders of the Russian fleet.

Quote: "The Russian generals have designated this base as their backup command post, so that they could not be targeted at the main place of deployment.

Now not only Russia's manpower is affected, but also the expensive military systems that were located at this base."

Background:

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed that on the morning of 20 September, a successful strike was carried out on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol.
  • On the morning of 20 September, Telegram channels reported on the strike at a military unit near Sevastopol and explosions near the Belbek airfield and published a video of a trail of missiles.





