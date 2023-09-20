Ukrainian defenders strike Russian Black Sea Fleet's command post in Sevastopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed that they successfully attacked the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the morning of 20 September.

Source: Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom)

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the command post of the occupiers' Black Sea Fleet near Verkhniosadove near the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on the morning of 20 September. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!"

Background: The media and Telegram channels reported on a strike at a military unit near temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

