All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine is set to deepen cooperation with Latin American countries – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 20 September 2023, 23:37
Ukraine is set to deepen cooperation with Latin American countries – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy met with the President of Chile. Photo: the President's Office

At a meeting with his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to deepen cooperation with Latin American states.

Source: Office of the President

Details: The presidents discussed the possibility of organising a Ukraine-Latin America summit for further rapprochement of the countries.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of Chile's full involvement in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and the country's participation in the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

Quote Zelenskyy: "Thank you for your position in support of our people, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is very important that you support our resolutions at the UN."

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • On 30 September, for the first time ever, Zelenskyy met with Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, and discussed with her the priorities for rebuilding the country's regions as well as support for the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: