Ukraine is set to deepen cooperation with Latin American countries – Zelenskyy

At a meeting with his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to deepen cooperation with Latin American states.

Source: Office of the President

Details: The presidents discussed the possibility of organising a Ukraine-Latin America summit for further rapprochement of the countries.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of Chile's full involvement in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and the country's participation in the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

Quote Zelenskyy: "Thank you for your position in support of our people, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is very important that you support our resolutions at the UN."

Background:

On 30 September, for the first time ever, Zelenskyy met with Penny Pritzker, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, and discussed with her the priorities for rebuilding the country's regions as well as support for the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

