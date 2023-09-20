All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses priorities with US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 21:28
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Penny Pritzker. Photo: press service of the President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Penny Pritzker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, in New York on Wednesday.

Sources: European Pravda, citing a report by the Office of the President of Ukraine 

Details: Zelenskyy discussed with Pritzker the priority regions of Ukraine for reconstruction and support for the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

"I stressed the importance of American businesses taking part in rebuilding Ukrainian infrastructure destroyed by Russian aggression: schools, kindergartens, residential buildings, and energy facilities," the president added on social media.

He also called on US companies to join the reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy system.

Background:

  • On 14 September, US President Joe Biden appointed Penny Pritzker as Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. 
  • Her responsibilities include working with the authorities of Ukraine, the US and partners, as well as the private sector.

Read also Pritzker's interview: "Ukraine Will Have Conditions for US Money" Interview with New US SpecRep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery.

