All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses priorities with US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 21:28
Zelenskyy discusses priorities with US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Penny Pritzker. Photo: press service of the President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Penny Pritzker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, in New York on Wednesday.

Sources: European Pravda, citing a report by the Office of the President of Ukraine 

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy discussed with Pritzker the priority regions of Ukraine for reconstruction and support for the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

"I stressed the importance of American businesses taking part in rebuilding Ukrainian infrastructure destroyed by Russian aggression: schools, kindergartens, residential buildings, and energy facilities," the president added on social media.

He also called on US companies to join the reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy system.

Background:

  • On 14 September, US President Joe Biden appointed Penny Pritzker as Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. 
  • Her responsibilities include working with the authorities of Ukraine, the US and partners, as well as the private sector.

Read also Pritzker's interview: "Ukraine Will Have Conditions for US Money" Interview with New US SpecRep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: