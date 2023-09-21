All Sections
Illegal procurement scheme: search ongoing at home of Ukraine's Armed Forces official

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 13:06
The National Police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, are conducting searches of a Ministry of Defence official who organised a family business in procurement for the military and misappropriated budget funds in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in the police

Details: The source of Ukrainska Pravda in the police said that Oleksandr Kozlovskyi, head of the food supply department, together with his wife and her parents, pulled off a scheme to purchase food packages for military units in four oblasts of Ukraine.

To do this, they set up several companies through which they supplied food to the military at inflated prices. According to the investigation, they pocketed the difference.

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches of property of the suspects and their accomplices.

 

Advertisement: