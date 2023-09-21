All Sections
Brussels reacts to Polish PM's statement about military aid for Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 16:12

The European Commission has reacted to a statement by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, expressing its firm support for Kyiv.

Source: Peter Stano, the EC’s lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Stano did not provide a direct assessment of Morawiecki’s words.

"We are not commenting on Poland’s statement concerning what it intends to do about their voluntary bilateral contribution into Ukraine’s lawful defence against aggression," Stano said.

"What is important to us is that EU policy concerning Ukraine does not change. The EU’s support for Ukraine remains firm in all areas we help Ukraine in: political, economic, humanitarian, international, diplomatic and military," Stano remarked.

He added that EU member states decide themselves which weapons to supply Ukraine with.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that Poland is focused on rearming its own army at the moment and therefore is not supplying Kyiv with military aid.

This statement was made amid tension in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv due to Poland’s unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine’s actions in response.

At the moment Warsaw is only carrying out pre-agreed ammunition and armament supplies, including under contracts with Ukraine.

