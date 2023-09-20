All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Poland to "put emotions aside" and resolve grain import issue in constructive manner

European PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 17:25

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, commenting on their Polish counterparts summoning the Ukrainian ambassador to the Polish Foreign Ministry, called for a constructive solution to the situation with the import of agricultural products.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, on his Facebook page, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Nikolenko noted that Ukraine was informed in detail about the meeting of the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Quote: "During the meeting, the Ukrainian ambassador once again explained the Ukrainian position on the inadmissibility of a Polish unilateral ban on imports of Ukrainian grain. He also noted the incorrect comparison of Ukraine (with a drowning man – ed.) made by the President of Poland during his visit to New York," he said.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on the Polish government to "put hard feelings aside" and consider Ukrainian proposals to solve this problem.

"The Ukrainians offered Poland a constructive way to solve the grain problem. We expect that our proposals will become the basis for rerouting the dialogue in a constructive direction," Nikolenko added.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly on 19 September, Zelenskyy noted that it was alarming to see how some states in Europe "play out solidarity in a political theatre," turning the supply of grain into a thriller and helping to "set the stage for a Moscow actor."

After Zelenskyy's statement, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, called it unfair and confirmed that Poland is ready to help Ukraine, but "not at the cost of destabilising the Polish market", and the interests of its own farmers remain a priority for Warsaw.

Poland also summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest these statements by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement: