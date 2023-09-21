All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives at US Congress

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 17:09
Zelenskyy arrives at US Congress
photo: REUTERS

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the US Congress, where he is to address senators and hold meetings before negotiations with Joe Biden at the White House. 

Source: European Pravda with reference to AP

Details: Judging by the photos published by the agency, Zelenskyy was accompanied in the Capitol by Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives.

During his visit to the Capitol, the President of Ukraine will talk with the leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in both houses of Congress. His speech in front of the senators is scheduled for 17:00 Kyiv time. 

He will then hold a meeting with Joe Biden at the White House, where the US president is expected to announce a new package of US military aid. 

Zelenskyy on the upcoming negotiations in Washington: The priority is air defence for Ukraine

This is Zelenskyy's second visit to Washington since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it comes as the US Congress considers the White House's request for an additional US$22 billion in aid to Ukraine.

But its approval is still uncertain, as the Republican Party is deeply divided on the issue. Part of the right-wing Republicans, led by Donald Trump, argue that the United States is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.

