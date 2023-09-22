Biden assures Zelenskyy that US remains committed to supporting Kyiv

US President Joe Biden has welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House and reassured him that America remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Source: CNN

Quote from Biden: "Earlier this week at the UN General Assembly, I made it clear that no nation can be truly secure in the world if, in fact, we don't stand up and defend the freedom of Ukraine in the face of this Russian brutality and aggression. That's why we brought together a coalition of more than 50 countries — 50 countries to help Ukraine defend itself. It's critical."

Details: Biden said the United States has begun the process of "formalising our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s security" along with other G7 leaders and other international partners, and that's why it supports a "just and lasting peace, one that respects Ukrainian sovereignty and its territorial integrity".

The US president also praised the "enormous bravery" of the Ukrainian people.

"It has inspired the world, really inspired the world with a determination to defend these principles. And together with our partners and allies, the American people are determined to see to all we can to ensure the world stands with you," Biden said.

Background:

During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden is expected to announce over US$325 million in new military aid. According to two US officials, it will include more cluster munitions. This is the second time the United States has provided Kyiv with "controversial weapons".

Earlier, the Ukrainian president visited Capitol Hill, where he described his meeting with US senators as a "wonderful dialogue".

Zelenskyy also met with lawmakers from the US House of Representatives.

