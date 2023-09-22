Russians fail trying to regain positions near Andriivka, suffering losses near Robotyne – General Staff report

Photo from Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have repelled the attacks of the Russians in the area of Hryhorivka and Andriivka on the Bakhmut front, as well as in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 September

Quote: "During the past day 26 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy inflicted 59 missile strikes and 62 air strikes, carried out 55 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian targets."

Details: Air strikes were recorded in Hremiach of Chernihiv Oblast; Dihtiarne in Sumy Oblast; Ohirtseve, Berestove, Kopanky and Shyikivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Nevske in Luhansk Oblast; Dibrova, Andriivka, Minkivka, Klishchiivka, Pivnichne, Arkhanhelske, Yelyzavetivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Lvove, Olhivka and Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast.

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblast came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich Operational Strategic Group, on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a group of troops covering the state border. They are constantly conducting sabotage activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other fronts, increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area northeast of Hryhorivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians tried to restore the lost position in the area of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, but had no success. Ukraine’s forces continue assault actions south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Marinka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. Here, during the past day, they made 12 unsuccessful attempts to oust Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the Russian attack in the area of Mykilske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast ended up with significant losses both in manpower and equipment for the Russians.

At the same time, on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to keep the defence on the occupied lines, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces.

On the Melitopol front, the Ukrainians continue their offensive operations, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, exhausting and forcing them to withdraw from their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders continue to wage counter-battery combat, destroying supply depots and successfully hitting the Russian rear.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force attacked a command point and an anti-aircraft missile system, carried out 12 strikes on the clusters of military personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 2 strikes on electronic warfare stations. Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed one Shahed-136/131 UAV.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, a cluster of personnel, weapons and military equipment, nine artillery systems and two electronic warfare stations.

