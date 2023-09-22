All Sections
Second vessel carrying grain leaves Ukraine's Chornomorsk port – Infrastructure Minister

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 22 September 2023, 10:30
Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook

A second vessel has left the port of Chornomorsk in Odesa Oblast, carrying 17,600 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat for Egypt.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister, on Facebook

Details: The vessel Aroyat, which used the temporary corridor for civilian ships to export grain, left the port of Chornomorsk.

The Minister added that the ship’s crew are citizens of Egypt, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Belgium and Albania.

Background:

  • A cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain, Resilient Africa, the first vessel to sail through the temporary corridor in the Black Sea, has arrived in Türkiye's Bosphorus Strait.
  • The first two bulk carriers confirmed their readiness to use the temporary corridor to the port of Chornomorsk to load almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat.
  • Ukraine has opened registration for trade vessels and their owners to use temporary routes to and from Odesa ports after Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
  • The first vessel to use the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after Russia's withdrawal from the grain initiative arrived in Istanbul on 18 August.

