Ukraine will join EU, timing depends on speed of reforms – European Commission President

European PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 18:11

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has confirmed support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union but expressed reservations about exactly when it will happen.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen in an interview with The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

The head of the European Commission emphasised that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "changes everything", and that no country can be "in between" regarding Kyiv's EU membership.

Quote: "If you want to join the European Union, there are reforms a country must do: [It must] have a body of laws in place for anti-corruption and money laundering. These are deep structural reforms for any candidate country, which is quite a challenge," she said.

Von der Leyen refused to predict when Ukraine will become a member of the EU, saying that it "depends on when the country is ready to join".

"There are, of course, criteria for the judicial system, the rule of law and economic readiness. There is a whole set of criteria that needs to be fulfilled to be able to join the single market and the European Union," she explained.

"I cannot give you any timelines. As I said, it depends on the speed of reforms," she added.

Background: 

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

