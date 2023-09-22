Ukraine will join EU, timing depends on speed of reforms – European Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has confirmed support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union but expressed reservations about exactly when it will happen.

The head of the European Commission emphasised that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "changes everything", and that no country can be "in between" regarding Kyiv's EU membership.

Quote: "If you want to join the European Union, there are reforms a country must do: [It must] have a body of laws in place for anti-corruption and money laundering. These are deep structural reforms for any candidate country, which is quite a challenge," she said.

Von der Leyen refused to predict when Ukraine will become a member of the EU, saying that it "depends on when the country is ready to join".

"There are, of course, criteria for the judicial system, the rule of law and economic readiness. There is a whole set of criteria that needs to be fulfilled to be able to join the single market and the European Union," she explained.

"I cannot give you any timelines. As I said, it depends on the speed of reforms," she added.

