All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Discussions on grain with EU countries do not concern "Ukrainian oligarchs"

European PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 21:45

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, claims that contrary to the statements of the Polish side, "Ukrainian oligarchs" do not appear in discussions of restricting the export of Ukrainian grain.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stefanishyna on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast on Friday.

Commenting on the remarks of individual Polish officials that the grain dispute with Ukraine concerns the interests of Ukrainian oligarchs who would like to sell grain on Polish territory, the official said that this issue "is not a subject of our discussions".

Advertisement:

"Ukraine is an agrarian state, Poland is the same. Together, we are one of the largest markets on the European continent. And, of course, there are many stakeholders. I can only confirm that this [the oligarchs – ed.] is not a subject of discussion," she added.

Stefanishyna emphasised that the European Commission confirmed that Ukrainian agricultural products do not threaten the EU market, and approved the proposal for export control by Ukraine.

"And there are separate platforms where we discuss this. There is no discussion about individual traders at all," she concluded.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: