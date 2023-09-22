All Sections
Discussions on grain with EU countries do not concern "Ukrainian oligarchs"

Friday, 22 September 2023, 21:45

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, claims that contrary to the statements of the Polish side, "Ukrainian oligarchs" do not appear in discussions of restricting the export of Ukrainian grain.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stefanishyna on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast on Friday.

Commenting on the remarks of individual Polish officials that the grain dispute with Ukraine concerns the interests of Ukrainian oligarchs who would like to sell grain on Polish territory, the official said that this issue "is not a subject of our discussions".

"Ukraine is an agrarian state, Poland is the same. Together, we are one of the largest markets on the European continent. And, of course, there are many stakeholders. I can only confirm that this [the oligarchs – ed.] is not a subject of discussion," she added.

Stefanishyna emphasised that the European Commission confirmed that Ukrainian agricultural products do not threaten the EU market, and approved the proposal for export control by Ukraine.

"And there are separate platforms where we discuss this. There is no discussion about individual traders at all," she concluded.

Background:

