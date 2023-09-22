All Sections
Storm Shadow missiles used to attack Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 22 September 2023, 21:59
Storm Shadow missiles used to attack Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
STORM SHADOW MISSILE UNDER THE WING OF AN AIRCRAFT, PHOTO: ARMYINFORM

Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet, the media report.

Source: Sky News, citing sources in Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Details: The outlet underlines that at least one missile has hit the headquarters, and Russian officials said that five more were shot down.

At the same time, the media shared photos of a missile flying towards an already burning building.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 22 September, the Russian occupiers reported a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence reported one missing serviceman after the attack, although it had previously reported that one person was killed in the attack.

