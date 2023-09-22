Russian Defence Ministry acknowledges one killed in strike on Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

Russia's Ministry of Defence has reported that so far, one soldier has been killed in an attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Russian-occupied Sevastopol.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets TASS and RIA Novosti

Details: The Russians also complained that the strike had damaged a historic building that housed their headquarters.

The Russian MoD claimed their air defence forces managed to shoot down five missiles.

It is currently impossible to determine the number of the Russians killed in the attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 September, the Russians claimed that a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters had occurred; many ambulances were heading towards the scene, but no one was allowed into the centre.

