Threat of ballistic missile attacks in Ukraine's south-eastern oblasts – Ukrainian Air Force
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 00:35
There is a threat of the use of ballistic missiles in Ukraine's south-eastern oblasts.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "There is a threat of the use of ballistic missiles for the eastern and south-eastern oblasts."
Details: The all-clear was given at 04:18
Background: The Russian forces launched several groups of Shahed attack drones from Crimea last night (25 September).
