Threat of ballistic missile attacks in Ukraine's south-eastern oblasts – Ukrainian Air Force

There is a threat of the use of ballistic missiles in Ukraine's south-eastern oblasts.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "There is a threat of the use of ballistic missiles for the eastern and south-eastern oblasts."

Details: The all-clear was given at 04:18

Background: The Russian forces launched several groups of Shahed attack drones from Crimea last night (25 September).

