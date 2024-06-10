Russians attack Kharkiv: 7 people injured

Early reports indicate that Russian forces struck a residential area on the outskirts of Kharkiv on Monday, 10 June. A house caught on fire.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote from Terekhov: "A residential area on the outskirts of Kharkiv has been struck. Information about casualties and destruction is being gathered."

Details: Syniehubov noted that, based on early reports, the Russians had launched a guided aerial bomb on the outskirts of Kharkiv. The strike occurred at 17:35.

A house has reportedly caught on fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

Updated: Later, the mayor added that at least two houses were seriously damaged at the site of another strike in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district. There may be people under the rubble of one of them. All relevant services are working at the site.

Syniehubov says that six people have been injured in the strike on Kharkiv. Residential buildings, garages and cars were damaged in different locations. The inspection of the affected areas is ongoing.

Rescue workers are saving another injured person from under the debris of a residential building. They are communicating with the 75-year-old injured man.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov added that the man had been rescued from the rubble of the house, and medics had taken him to hospital.

In total, seven people were injured by the Russians dropping guided aerial bombs on the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv: four men and three women. The attack also damaged 70 garages and 22 cars.

One of the shells did not explode, so people are being temporarily displaced from their homes to carry out a controlled detonation.

This story is developing – we’ll bring you the latest updates as they happen.

