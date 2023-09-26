Ukraine's railway company and US billionaire create first autonomous train-kitchen

Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia jointly with American billionaire Howard Buffett have created the Food Train, the first ever train-kitchen in the world. It is able to make up to 70,000 meal portions during the week in an autonomous regime without power.

Source: social media accounts of Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote: "Last winter railway stations became refuge centres in which Ukrainians could get warm and eat in frontline regions amid regular blackouts. This year in addition to railway stations we also created an entire train able to generate over 10,000 food portions a day anywhere and at any time."

The Food Train can work autonomously for 5-7 days, and its equipment allows for cooking full meals: soup, porridge, salads, meats etc.

Special thermal boxes installed inside the train allow ready lunch boxes with food to be easily transported from the train-kitchen to the final consumer.

The construction and operation of the train are fully financed by The Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The Food Train has passed its test run.

"Shortly, a joint team of Ukrzaliznytsia and Buffett’s fund will go on permanent duty in the frontline regions of Ukraine where the situation is the most critical and heat and food are vital for survival," Yevhen Liashchenko, head of the Ukrzaliznytsia management, stated.

Reportedly, the train consists of six carriages besides the locomotive:

generator carriage (~400kW plus its own gas station for autonomous work);

refrigerator carriage with a freezer for storing food products;

carriage with a cold kitchen for preprocessing products;

carriage with a hot kitchen for cooking full dishes;

carriage for train staff with a shower and a washing machine;

baggage carriage for 27 litres of water with a filtration and pump stations.

Background:

Howard Buffett supports a number of other railway projects in Ukraine, specifically Zalizna Zmina (Iron Shift).

