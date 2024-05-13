All Sections
Industrial facilities to have rolling power outages for one day due to shortage of electricity

Economichna PravdaMonday, 13 May 2024, 11:18
Industrial facilities to have rolling power outages for one day due to shortage of electricity
Stock photo: Ukrenergo

There will be rolling outages for industrial consumers in Ukraine for a day because of significant damage to the energy infrastructure and a shortage of electricity.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The Ukrainian energy sector continues to be in a difficult situation.

Over the past 24 hours, the power system's needs were covered by its own generation, commercial imports and emergency aid from Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The volume of emergency aid increased from less than 1% to about 2% of the daily consumption of the power system.

Due to the electricity shortage, restrictions are planned for industrial consumers.

Background: The liberated part of Kherson Oblast was without power as a result of Russian attacks. This, in particular, has led to failures in the water supply system.

Subjects: energy
