Russian aircraft active in frontline areas

Ukrainian defenders have observed Russian aircraft activity in frontline areas.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "[We detected] enemy tactical aircraft activity on the south-eastern front. There is a threat of air-launched weapons being used near the frontline areas."

Advertisement:

An air-raid warning was issued in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts at 04:37.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!