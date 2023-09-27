Pigs' heads left on three Russian propagandists' doorsteps

Severed pig heads have been left on the doorsteps of three Russian propagandists.

Source: Novaya Gazeta. Europe with reference to Russian media outlets

Details: Russian propagandist media reported that columnist Timofei Sergeitsev, photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko and "military expert" Konstantin Sivkov have all found severed pig heads on their doorsteps.

Sergeitsev received a package with a pig's head inside on 26 September, Sivkov on 20 September, and Tereshchenko on 19 September.

Four more packages containing pigs’ heads were reportedly found during a search at the home of the deliveryman who had delivered the package to Tereshchenko.

It is not known who is behind these acts. All three of the recipients have received threats before.

Background:

Sergeitsev is a spin doctor and author of What Russia Should Do with Ukraine, published in April 2022 on the RIA Novosti website, in which he advocated the de-Ukrainisation, de-Banderisation and de-Europeanisation of Ukraine.

