Ukraine's Trade Representative reveals under what conditions Kyiv is ready to withdraw from WTO arbitration

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 20:05

Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, revealed under what conditions Kyiv is ready to withdraw the procedure initiated in the WTO to resolve the grain dispute.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Kachka on the air of the national 24/7 joint newscast, quoted by Radio Liberty

Quote: "It is very important for us that the Polish side, as well as the other states and the EU guarantee us that such restrictions will not happen in the future, because they are illegal, inadequate and unacceptable for Ukraine. When we receive such guarantees, we will formally announce that this dispute has been settled," Kachka said.

Details: He added that "this issue will be considered last," while today "it is important to launch a mechanism for coordination and verification with partners."

Today, according to Kachka, the fifth state has already said that Ukraine's proposals for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products are quite constructive.

"Today there was a conversation between the Ministers of agrarian policy Robert Telus and Nikolai Solsky on this topic. We see that the position of Poland, for example, is quite stubborn, but we need to somehow slowly unblock this issue. An important shift for us is that these constructive conversations began with the Polish side. This is the first small step forward," said Kachka.

"If everything succeeds, then in a few weeks we will come up with a constructive solution. Tomorrow we will have a joint meeting with the European Commission and five member states, we will discuss further steps," he added.

