Talks on North Korea giving weapons to Russia are developing – US Department of State

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 00:34
Matthew Miller. Photo: Golosameriki.com

The Washington officials believe that the negotiations on arms supply to Russia, which began during North Korean leader Kimg Jon Un’s visit to Russia, are progressing.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US Department of State, during a press conference

Details: Miller stressed that the talks could concern both North Korea potentially supplying weapons to Russia, and Russia giving [nuclear] technology to North Korea. He added that this would undermine the global nuclear nonproliferation regime and violate the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which Russia itself voted for.

Quote from Miller: "We have spoken on this a number of times and warned that an arms discussion between Russia and the DPRK almost certainly continued during Kim Jong Un’s trip to Russia and we believe that they continue in the aftermath of that trip and converging the military relationship between Russia and the DPRK. [...]

And so we would urge the DPRK to abide by what it has said publicly and refrain from supplying arms to Russia."

Background

Advertisement: