All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's forces possibly make breakthrough on Robotyne-Verbove line – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 04:57
Ukraine's forces possibly make breakthrough on Robotyne-Verbove line – ISW
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Ukrainian troops continued counter-offensive operations in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 27 September and reached a line of trenches west of Verbove (16 kilometres southeast of Orikhiv).

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Geolocation footage released on 26 September shows a Russian drone striking Ukrainian infantry in a trench west of Verbove, and Russian use of these drones indicates that Russian forces are probably no longer present in the roughly one-kilometre-long trench west of Verbove.

Advertisement:
 
ISW

Vladimir Rogov, the Russian so-called "head" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported on 26 September that at least four Ukrainian companies with a sizable number of armoured vehicles had stormed Russian positions along the Robotyne-Verbove line following heavy fire from artillery.

In response to Rogov, a Russian milblogger who ardently supports Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky of the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) by attacking the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated that Ukrainian forces had already passed the minefields and "dragon's teeth" anti-tank fortifications on the Robotyne-Verbove line and that Ukrainian forces would have carried out such attacks sooner or later.

On 26 September, a different Russian military blogger claimed that the intense mutual shelling made ground operations near Verbove and Robotyne dangerous.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Regarding this assertion, yet another military blogger supposedly connected to the VDV Forces responded by claiming to have a direct account from a member of the Russian 108th VDV Regiment (7th VDV Division) stating that there is heavy Ukrainian shelling going on nearby. The 108th VDV Regiment was either departing from Verbove or moving to Verbove, according to the milblogger's source, who gave contradictory details.

In addition, sources said that the Russian military command in Moscow cancelled plans to redeploy the Russian 106th Airborne Division to the Robotyne area to help the 7th and 76th Airborne Divisions operating there.

ISW emphasises that the situation near Verbove remains unclear, since the number of comments from well-known Russian military bloggers has reduced and they are not reporting in detail about Russian activity on this front line.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU to agree to start talks on Ukraine's accession in December

Russians claim to have spotted Neptune missile near Crimea and drone over Sevastopol

Apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure damaged in missile attack on Dnipro

US sends démarche calling on Ukraine to double down on its fight against corruption

Kremlin regrets Putin will now have to give up travelling to Armenia

European Parliament supports creation of €50 billion Ukraine fund

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:21
Ukrainian defenders advance on Tavriia front
23:03
Ukraine's Foreign Minister sure US support for Ukraine won't stop despite elections
22:44
IAEA carries out rotation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
22:23
EU to agree to start talks on Ukraine's accession in December
22:03
White House confident there will be new aid to Ukraine regardless of McCarthy's resignation
21:30
Russians claim to have spotted Neptune missile near Crimea and drone over Sevastopol
21:28
videoUkrainian Ground Forces Commander posts videos of Ukrainian "ghost" snipers killing Russians from 1,500 metres
21:03
Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister explains how country managed to resume shipping in Black Sea
20:24
Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy reveals how much grain Ukraine exported by Black Sea
20:20
Moldova and Romania interested in transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through their territory
All News
Advertisement: