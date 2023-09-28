Russians attack Kherson suburb in the morning, wounding 3 people

Russian forces attacked the village of Antonivka near Kherson this morning, wounding three people.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko said that two women and a man with injuries of varying severity had been taken to the city hospital.

Наслідки ранкового обстрілу передмістя Херсона pic.twitter.com/1QrNVeEfxW — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 28, 2023

Screenshot: deepstate map

