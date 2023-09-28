All Sections
89% of young people see a bright future in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 17:19
89% of young people see a bright future in Ukraine
Youth Survey. Ukrainian youth living in Poland and Ukraine. Photo: International Republican Institute

Sociologists have established that 89% of young people surveyed aged 16-35 who live in Ukraine are hopeful about its future.

81% of young people of the same age who have moved to Poland think the same thing.

96% of teenagers aged 13-15 who live in Ukraine and 87% of those who live in Poland believe Ukraine has a bright future.

A survey conducted by the Rating sociological group and Info Sapiens has been published by the International Republican Institute.

Young people living in Ukraine and Poland took part in the survey.

Both categories are practically equally convinced Ukraine will win the war – 98% and 97% respectively.

The respondents also want to take part in the process of reconstruction. 79% of young people in Ukraine would like to be involved in activities aimed at rebuilding the country, while only 19% would not.

83% of people aged 16-35 who live in Poland would also like to take part in Ukraine’s recovery.

65% of young people aged 16-35 living in Ukraine would not like to move to another place.

The main reasons why young people do not want to change their place of residence are satisfaction with their current place of residence (44%), family and friends (40%), sufficient financial security (20%), and patriotism (15%).

61% of the Ukrainian young people aged 16-35 who currently live in Poland have not been back to Ukraine since moving to Poland.

47% intend to return to Ukraine after the end of the war, 19% plan on returning soon and 11% after a while, while 15% of the young people do not plan to go back at all.

The survey was conducted by the Rating sociological group in June and July in Poland and by Info Sapiens in Ukraine at the request of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the International Research & Exchanges Board (IREX).

The survey data was analysed by the Center for Information Systems Research (CISR) at the International Republican Institute.

Rating and Info Sapiens adhered to national and international research ethics standards while conducting the survey.

The sample in Ukraine consists of 1,417 young people aged 16-35, 502 children aged 10-12, and 525 children aged 13-15. These selections are representative of the Ukrainian population of the respective ages.

The sample in Poland consists of 100 respondents aged 10-12, 100 respondents aged 13-15, and 300 respondents aged 16-35.

