Ukrainian government appoints acting ministers of agrarian policy and infrastructure

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 13:52
Taras Vysotskyi (left) and Vasyl Shkurakov (right). Photo: The Page and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has entrusted Taras Vysotskyi with the duties of Minister of Agricultural Policy, while Vasyl Shkurakov will temporarily take over as Minister of Infrastructure.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily assigned the duties:

  • Taras Vysotskyi as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;
  • Vasyl Shkurakov as Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Background:

  • Mykola Solskyi, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Agrarian Committee and Minister of Agrarian Policy, was caught in possession of state land worth UAH 291 million (about US$7.3 million) and an attempt to seize land worth another UAH 190 million (about US$4.75 million).
  • In addition to Solskyi, his deputy, Markiian Dmytrasevych, currently on a business trip abroad concerning Ukraine's negotiations on accession to the EU as part of the agricultural bloc, was also served with a notice of suspicion.
  • The source of Ekonomichna Pravda close to Solskyi indicates that he was a suspect in episodes of 2017-2018 when he was practising law.
  • On 9 May, the Parliament dismissed Mykola Solskyi from his post as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.
  • Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov did not discuss the resolution on his dismissal with the leadership of the Servant of the People faction and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. He was not invited to the meeting of the faction and the relevant committee.
  • The Verkhovna Rada decided to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Subjects: Cabinet of Minister (government)Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food
Cabinet of Minister (government)
