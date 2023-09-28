All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU Council extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2025

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 18:46
EU Council extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2025
UKRAINIAN REFUGEE IN POLAND. PHOTO: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Interior ministers of member states of the EU Council have agreed to extend the temporary protection mechanism for refugees from Ukraine for one year – from 4 March 2024 to 4 March 2025.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the EU Council press service

Details: "In order to provide certainty for more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees currently living in the EU, the Council agreed to extend the temporary protection for people fleeing from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," the press service said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The EU will support the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.  The prolongation of the protection status offers certainty to the more than 4 million refugees who have found a safe haven in the EU," said Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez, Spanish acting minister of the interior, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency. 

After today's political agreement, the EU Council will have to officially decide on the extension of temporary protection. This will follow when the legal procedures and translation into all EU languages are complete.

The temporary protection mechanism was activated on 4 March 2022 and automatically extended for one year.

On 19 September, the European Commission suggested extending temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled from Russia's aggression.

The media reported that Poland had raised certain objections to the extension of temporary protection. Warsaw demanded an increase in EU funding for the maintenance of refugees. However, the continuation of the mechanism requires a unanimous vote, so it was impossible to veto the decision.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: