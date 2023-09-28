All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU Council extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2025

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 18:46
EU Council extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2025
UKRAINIAN REFUGEE IN POLAND. PHOTO: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Interior ministers of member states of the EU Council have agreed to extend the temporary protection mechanism for refugees from Ukraine for one year – from 4 March 2024 to 4 March 2025.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the EU Council press service

Details: "In order to provide certainty for more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees currently living in the EU, the Council agreed to extend the temporary protection for people fleeing from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," the press service said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The EU will support the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes.  The prolongation of the protection status offers certainty to the more than 4 million refugees who have found a safe haven in the EU," said Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez, Spanish acting minister of the interior, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency. 

After today's political agreement, the EU Council will have to officially decide on the extension of temporary protection. This will follow when the legal procedures and translation into all EU languages are complete.

The temporary protection mechanism was activated on 4 March 2022 and automatically extended for one year.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

On 19 September, the European Commission suggested extending temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled from Russia's aggression.

The media reported that Poland had raised certain objections to the extension of temporary protection. Warsaw demanded an increase in EU funding for the maintenance of refugees. However, the continuation of the mechanism requires a unanimous vote, so it was impossible to veto the decision.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian special operation forces land in Crimea, battle with losses occurs – Defence Intelligence

UP freelance author goes missing in occupied territory of Ukraine

Foreign Ministry clarifies that 4 Ukrainians died in Venice, 4 more injured

Ukraine can claim 186 billion euros in first seven years after joining EU

EU, Russia and US held secret talks before one-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh

International Monetary Fund reopens its permanent mission in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:24
videoUkrainian special operation forces land in Crimea, battle with losses occurs – Defence Intelligence
14:23
UP freelance author goes missing in occupied territory of Ukraine
14:06
Russian troops change tactics: giving up their positions to strike back
13:43
Russians strengthen security of Crimean Bridge – Ukrainian Navy
13:35
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon 
13:33
videoBucha massacre: Ukraine's Security Service identifies "Hero of Russia" involved in torture and murder
12:52
West is running out of stocks of weapons that can be given to Ukraine: it is time to increase production
12:39
"Triumphal explosions": Security Service of Ukraine drones hit valuable Russian air defence system
12:29
Foreign Ministry clarifies that 4 Ukrainians died in Venice, 4 more injured
12:22
photoUkrainians create invisibility cloak for protection from Russian thermal imagers and drones
All News
Advertisement: