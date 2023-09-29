All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 340 Russians and destroy 34 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 September 2023, 08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 340 Russians and destroy 34 artillery systems in one day – General Staff
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 340 Russian invaders and destroyed 34 artillery systems and 34 operational and tactical drones belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 29 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 277,660 (+340) military personnel 
  • 4,687 (+8) tanks 
  • 8,972 (+10) armoured fighting vehicles  
  • 6,409 (+34) artillery systems  
  • 794 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems  
  • 536 (+1) air defence systems 
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft 
  • 316 (+0) helicopters 
  • 4,991 (+34) tactical UAVs 
  • 1,529 (+0) cruise missiles 
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 8,836 (+21) vehicles and tankers 
  • 930 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: