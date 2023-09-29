Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 340 Russians and destroy 34 artillery systems in one day – General Staff
Friday, 29 September 2023, 08:14
On Thursday, Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 340 Russian invaders and destroyed 34 artillery systems and 34 operational and tactical drones belonging to the Russians.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 29 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 277,660 (+340) military personnel
- 4,687 (+8) tanks
- 8,972 (+10) armoured fighting vehicles
- 6,409 (+34) artillery systems
- 794 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 536 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,991 (+34) tactical UAVs
- 1,529 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 8,836 (+21) vehicles and tankers
- 930 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
