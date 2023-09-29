Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 340 Russians and destroy 34 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 340 Russian invaders and destroyed 34 artillery systems and 34 operational and tactical drones belonging to the Russians.

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 29 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 277,660 (+340) military personnel

4,687 (+8) tanks

8,972 (+10) armoured fighting vehicles

6,409 (+34) artillery systems

794 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

536 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,991 (+34) tactical UAVs

1,529 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,836 (+21) vehicles and tankers

930 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

