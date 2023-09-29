Switzerland allocates €103.5 million for mine clearance in Ukraine for 4 years

The Federal Council of Switzerland adopted on 29 September a CHF 100 million (€103.5 million) financial package for the mine clearance of civil and agricultural territories in Ukraine and the rebuilding of the country.

Source: statement by the Swiss government, cited by European Pravda

Details: The Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland will partake in mine clearance efforts in Ukraine by providing half of the amount each.

The funds will be allocated to support Swiss organisations that are already helping dispose of explosive devices in Ukraine, supply corresponding equipment and facilitate training for Ukrainian sappers. The Swiss Embassy in Kyiv will monitor the use of funds.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked Switzerland for its support, calling it "substantial aid in clearing the Ukrainian soil of Russian mines".

Switzerland has already been participating in humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine. CHF 15.2 million (US$16,4 million) have been allocated for 2022 and 2023, mainly to support the operations of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining and the Swiss Foundation for Demining (FSD).

Background: The Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport of Switzerland supplied the Ukrainian rescue workers with a demining vehicle and is financing the humanitarian demining training for the Ukrainian sappers.

In May, after heated debate, the Austrian government announced the financing of demining equipment for Ukraine with a total amount of €2 million.

