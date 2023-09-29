All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Switzerland allocates €103.5 million for mine clearance in Ukraine for 4 years

European PravdaFriday, 29 September 2023, 16:30

The Federal Council of Switzerland adopted on 29 September a CHF 100 million (€103.5 million) financial package for the mine clearance of civil and agricultural territories in Ukraine and the rebuilding of the country.

Source: statement by the Swiss government, cited by European Pravda

Details: The Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland will partake in mine clearance efforts in Ukraine by providing half of the amount each.

Advertisement:

The funds will be allocated to support Swiss organisations that are already helping dispose of explosive devices in Ukraine, supply corresponding equipment and facilitate training for Ukrainian sappers. The Swiss Embassy in Kyiv will monitor the use of funds.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked Switzerland for its support, calling it "substantial aid in clearing the Ukrainian soil of Russian mines".

Switzerland has already been participating in humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine. CHF 15.2 million (US$16,4 million) have been allocated for 2022 and 2023, mainly to support the operations of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining and the Swiss Foundation for Demining (FSD).

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: The Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport of Switzerland supplied the Ukrainian rescue workers with a demining vehicle and is financing the humanitarian demining training for the Ukrainian sappers.

In May, after heated debate, the Austrian government announced the financing of demining equipment for Ukraine with a total amount of €2 million.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: