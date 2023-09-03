Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 600 Russian soldiers and destroy 5 Russian tanks
Sunday, 3 September 2023, 07:53
Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 600 Russian soldiers over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russians to 264,660 soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of 3 September
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 3 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 264,660 (+600) military personnel
- 4,476 (+5) tanks
- 8,649 (+12) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,582 (+22) artillery systems
- 739 (+3) MLRSs
- 502 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,444 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,447 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 8,102 (+59) vehicles and tankers
- 841 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
