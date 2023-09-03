Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 600 Russian soldiers and destroy 5 Russian tanks

Ukrainian Defence Forces killed 600 Russian soldiers over the past day, bringing the total losses of the Russians to 264,660 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of 3 September

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 3 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 264,660 (+600) military personnel

4,476 (+5) tanks

8,649 (+12) armoured combat vehicles

5,582 (+22) artillery systems

739 (+3) MLRSs

502 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,444 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs

1,447 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

8,102 (+59) vehicles and tankers

841 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!