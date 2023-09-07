All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces advance and drive Russians from positions south of Bakhmut − ISW

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 04:17
Ukraine's Armed Forces advance and drive Russians from positions south of Bakhmut − ISW
General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian troops have achieved partial success on the Bakhmut front and have driven Russian troops from their positions south of Bakhmut.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian troops are gradually regaining ground in the Bakhmut area.

On 5 and 6 September, a Russian military blogger said that Ukrainian forces had advanced in Klishchiivka over the past three days and that Ukrainian forces now controlled half of the settlement.

Other Russian sources claimed on 6 September that counterattack and positional fighting was continuing in the Klishchiivka area. Russian sources, including the Russian Defence Ministry, claimed that Ukrainian troops had breached Russian ground lines of communication northwest of Klishchiivka.

Geolocation imagery shows that Ukrainian troops advanced along the trench line west of Verbove, and the General Staff of Ukraine said that Ukrainian forces had made progress in the Robotyne - Novoprokopivka area south of Orikhiv.

Розташування сил в районі Бахмута на Донеччині, скріншот ISW
screenshot ISW

To quote the ISW's Takeaways for 7 September:

  • Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in the Bakhmut and western Zaporizhia Oblast directions and have made gains in western Zaporizhia Oblast as of 6 September.
  • Ukrainian and Russian sources report the Russian defence industrial base (DIB) faces growing challenges replacing basic supplies in addition to known challenges rebuilding its stocks of precision weapons.
  • Russian forces conducted a large missile and drone strike against Ukraine overnight on 5-6 September.
  • Russian sources continue to speculate on the current role and future of dismissed Wagner-affiliated Army General Sergei Surovikin, the former commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces (VKS).
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $175 million military assistance package for Ukraine during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on 6 September.
  • Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donestk City line, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast and advanced in some areas on 6 September.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations in at least two sectors of the front and advanced near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast on 6 September.
  • Russian authorities continue crypto-mobilisation efforts amid continued rumours of a new wave of general mobilisation.
  • Ukrainian reports indicate that Russian and occupation authorities continue attempts to increase social control in occupied Ukraine by cracking down against pro-Ukrainian materials in occupied schools.

