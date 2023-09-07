US to give Ukraine money confiscated from Russian oligarchs for first time

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States will transfer assets confiscated from sanctioned Russian oligarchs to Ukraine for the first time.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine and Ukrinform news agencies; joint press conference of Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Quote: "For the first time we are transferring to Ukraine assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, which will now be used to support Ukrainian military veterans."

Advertisement:

Details: The US Secretary of State added that "those who have enabled Putin’s war of aggression should pay for it."

This concerns US$5.4 million to be directed to the support and rehabilitation of veterans.

These funds are being sent to Ukraine as part of the aid package announced by Blinken worth more than US$1 billion.

This assistance includes US$175 million for air defence system components, missiles for HIMARS systems, small arms ammunitioin, shells and communications systems.

US$100 million will go to meet long-term military needs.

US$90.5 million will be directed towards humanitarian assistance for mine clearance.

US$300 million will be used in support of the efforts of law enforcement agencies to restore and maintain law and order in the liberated territories, including in cities and towns subjected to continuous bombardments by Russia.

US$206 million will be allocated for humanitarian assistance, including food, water and shelter for internally displaced persons in Ukraine, as well as refugees abroad.

US$203 million to be used in support of transparency and accountability of institutions, strengthening key reforms related to the fight against corruption, the rule of law and justice, as well as the investigation of war crimes committed by Russia.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!