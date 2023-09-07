All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to give Ukraine money confiscated from Russian oligarchs for first time

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 05:50
US to give Ukraine money confiscated from Russian oligarchs for first time
SCREENSHOT

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States will transfer assets confiscated from sanctioned Russian oligarchs to Ukraine for the first time.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine and Ukrinform news agencies; joint press conference of Blinken and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Quote: "For the first time we are transferring to Ukraine assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, which will now be used to support Ukrainian military veterans."

Advertisement:

Details: The US Secretary of State added that "those who have enabled Putin’s war of aggression should pay for it."

This concerns US$5.4 million to be directed to the support and rehabilitation of veterans.

These funds are being sent to Ukraine as part of the aid package announced by Blinken worth more than US$1 billion.

This assistance includes US$175 million for air defence system components, missiles for HIMARS systems, small arms ammunitioin, shells and communications systems.

US$100 million will go to meet long-term military needs.

US$90.5 million will be directed towards humanitarian assistance for mine clearance.

US$300 million will be used in support of the efforts of law enforcement agencies to restore and maintain law and order in the liberated territories, including in cities and towns subjected to continuous bombardments by Russia.

US$206 million will be allocated for humanitarian assistance, including food, water and shelter for internally displaced persons in Ukraine, as well as refugees abroad.

US$203 million to be used in support of transparency and accountability of institutions, strengthening key reforms related to the fight against corruption, the rule of law and justice, as well as the investigation of war crimes committed by Russia.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: