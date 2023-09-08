Russians destroy private house in Sumy

An air-raid warning was issued at Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 September and air defence systems were responding in the city.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "An air defence system is responding in the city of Sumy. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given."

Details: The all-clear was given at 05:56.

Later it became known that Russian terrorists had launched a missile attack on a residential area. A private residential building was destroyed.

