Russians hit Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, five injured

Russian invaders attacked the cities of Sumy and Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 8 September, injuring at least five people.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Malashko: "The Russian military carried out a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia this morning, injuring a man. The appropriate services are working at the scene."

Details: Two people were injured in Sumy as a result of a Russian attack on a residential area, − a 70-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were rescued from under the rubble.

Early reports indicate that a two-storey residential building was destroyed. In addition, over 20 private residential buildings and eight vehicles were damaged, and a fire broke out over a large area.

Update: Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the Russians hit Sumy with missiles at around 05:30.

Three people were injured, and two of them were taken from under the rubble.

Moreover, a dog was taken from under the rubble; the animal survived.

Updated: Later, Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko reported that four people are known to have been injured in the Russian missile attack.

