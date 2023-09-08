All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Teenager kept in Russian prison for one month: Ukraine brings back 9 children from occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 14:49
Teenager kept in Russian prison for one month: Ukraine brings back 9 children from occupied territories
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

Ukraine managed to bring back nine children from temporarily occupied territories.

The Russians accused one teenager of blowing up the bridge and interrogated him in prison for a whole month, said Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The stories of these children are striking. I have repeatedly stressed that every homecoming is like a special operation. After all, the fates of children are different, but each of them had to go through many obstacles," writes the Ombudsman.

Advertisement:

For security reasons, the details of how the children were brought back were not disclosed.

It was revealed that two children had been in the occupation for a long time, and now they have finally been brought back to their parents.

"We also managed to bring back to our homeland a boy whom the Russians accused of destroying the bridge, kept him in prison for a month, and interrogated him. He went through all the circles of hell, including filtration. But now he is with his mother in Ukraine," says Lubinets.

Earlier, Ukraine managed to bring back 11-year-old Davyd from Donetsk Oblast, who first ended up in the occupied territory and then was taken to Moscow.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: