Teenager kept in Russian prison for one month: Ukraine brings back 9 children from occupied territories

Ukraine managed to bring back nine children from temporarily occupied territories.

The Russians accused one teenager of blowing up the bridge and interrogated him in prison for a whole month, said Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The stories of these children are striking. I have repeatedly stressed that every homecoming is like a special operation. After all, the fates of children are different, but each of them had to go through many obstacles," writes the Ombudsman.

For security reasons, the details of how the children were brought back were not disclosed.

It was revealed that two children had been in the occupation for a long time, and now they have finally been brought back to their parents.

"We also managed to bring back to our homeland a boy whom the Russians accused of destroying the bridge, kept him in prison for a month, and interrogated him. He went through all the circles of hell, including filtration. But now he is with his mother in Ukraine," says Lubinets.

Earlier, Ukraine managed to bring back 11-year-old Davyd from Donetsk Oblast, who first ended up in the occupied territory and then was taken to Moscow.

