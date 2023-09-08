UK prepares statement at G20 summit on Russia's blocking of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Reuters

The UK is preparing to announce a global event dedicated to the Russian Federation's Black Sea blockade at the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders' summit in India on 9-10 September.

Source: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to make the announcement, Reuters reports

Details: Sunak is expected to publicly announce a global summit on food security to address the aftermath of the Russian blockade of the Black Sea.

The food security summit, to be held in London on 20 November, will bring together governments and international organisations and companies, Sunak's office said.

Sunak will also urge world leaders to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative will further isolate Russia globally.

Before leaving for India, the UK PM told reporters that while Putin skipped the G20 summit again, the rest of the members would jointly work "to pick up the pieces of Putin’s destruction".

"That starts with dealing with the terrible global consequences of Putin’s stranglehold over the most fundamental resources, including his blockade of and attacks on Ukrainian grain," Sunak stressed.

The UK is also reportedly planning to use its defence intelligence and surveillance to monitor Russian activity in the Black Sea to deter any Russian attacks on civilian ships carrying grain.

Background: Meanwhile, it has become known that the UN is secretly negotiating with the Russian Federation to conclude a deal under which, in exchange for the resumption of the grain deal, the cornerstone sanctions against the terrorist regime of Vladimir Putin imposed after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine will be lifted.

On 9 September, the G20 begins a two-day meeting in New Delhi, during which world leaders will discuss, among other things, Russia's aggression against Ukraine and its effects on the world economy and global security.

