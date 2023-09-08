All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK prepares statement at G20 summit on Russia's blocking of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Reuters

Friday, 8 September 2023, 18:45

The UK is preparing to announce a global event dedicated to the Russian Federation's Black Sea blockade at the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders' summit in India on 9-10 September.

Source: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to make the announcement, Reuters reports

Details: Sunak is expected to publicly announce a global summit on food security to address the aftermath of the Russian blockade of the Black Sea.

Advertisement:

The food security summit, to be held in London on 20 November, will bring together governments and international organisations and companies, Sunak's office said.

Sunak will also urge world leaders to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative will further isolate Russia globally.

Before leaving for India, the UK PM told reporters that while Putin skipped the G20 summit again, the rest of the members would jointly work "to pick up the pieces of Putin’s destruction".

"That starts with dealing with the terrible global consequences of Putin’s stranglehold over the most fundamental resources, including his blockade of and attacks on Ukrainian grain," Sunak stressed.

The UK is also reportedly planning to use its defence intelligence and surveillance to monitor Russian activity in the Black Sea to deter any Russian attacks on civilian ships carrying grain.

Background: Meanwhile, it has become known that the UN is secretly negotiating with the Russian Federation to conclude a deal under which, in exchange for the resumption of the grain deal, the cornerstone sanctions against the terrorist regime of Vladimir Putin imposed after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine will be lifted.

On 9 September, the G20 begins a two-day meeting in New Delhi, during which world leaders will discuss, among other things, Russia's aggression against Ukraine and its effects on the world economy and global security.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: