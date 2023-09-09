Former MP's daughter comes back to Kyiv after her husband was spotted at Russian oligarch's villa in Geneva

Oleksandra, the daughter of former MP and Transport Minister Yevhen Chervonenko, has returned to Kyiv with her two children from Geneva, where she had lived for a year and a half since the start of the full-scale invasion.

She posted this on Instagram a few hours before Ukrainska Pravda released a video showing that her husband, Oleksii Kavylin, had been at the villa of Russian oligarch Vyacheslav Kantor, who is under sanctions, in Geneva in July.

From 2016 to 2019, Kavylin was the head of the main department of the State Fiscal Service in Kyiv Oblast. They have two children with Oleksandra: son Ivan and daughter Varvara.

Advertisement:

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Chervonenko's son-in-law said he "does not remember" whether he was in Geneva at Kantor's house on 17 July 2023. But his wife did not hide where she and her children were during the full-scale war. And it seems to be no coincidence that it was in Geneva.

Kavylin on 17 July at Kantor’s villa

Kavylin entering the villa with his belongings

"A year and a half of living between Kyiv and Geneva, which has sheltered us since the beginning of the war and which my children and I have come to love. The best medicine, education for children, security, and mostly well-behaved and tolerant people. But we will be waiting for our victory at home, because it has long been known that there is no place like home," Oleksandra posted on 8 September and showed herself with suitcases and children.

Oleksandra Chervonenko with her children and suitcases on the way to Ukraine

Oleksandra posted in November 2022 that her husband was in Kyiv, but Ukrainska Pravda found out that he travelled abroad to see his family

Oleksandra Chervonenko

Oleksandra never showed the father of her children online and hid his name

Ukrainska Pravda stated in the video that Yevhen Chervonenko himself, when asked about his son-in-law at Kantor's house, said that he "does not like people snooping in his underpants". He also noted that he had a long-standing relationship with Kantor. In particular, Chervonenko was the vice president of the European Jewish Congress, and Kantor was the president of this association.

Chervonenko stated that his son-in-law works and lives in Ukraine and hinted that his son-in-law travelled abroad with official permits or letters for a reason.

Ukrainska Pravda obtained the information that Chervonenko's son-in-law has travelled from Ukraine five times since the beginning of the year, including with official permission letters from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. During one of the trips, Kavylin stayed at the house of a Russian oligarch who is under sanctions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!