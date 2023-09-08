All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainska Pravda finds former Ukrainian MP's son-in-law at Russian oligarch's home

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 18:53
Ukrainska Pravda finds former Ukrainian MP's son-in-law at Russian oligarch's home
SCREENSHOT. VIDEO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Ukrainska Pravda journalists have managed to identify Oleksii Kavylin, the son-in-law of former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Chervonenko, at the villa of a currently sanctioned Russian oligarch, Viatcheslav Kantor, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Source: an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda: Londongrad 2: Ukrainska Pravda finds a Ukrainian politician’s relative at the home of a Russian oligarch

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda's sources in law enforcement agencies, Chervonenko is currently affiliated with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

Advertisement:

Yet Ukrainska Pravda managed to film the son-in-law of the Ukrainian defence intelligence official at the Geneva villa of Russian oligarch Viatcheslav Kantor.

Kavylin headed the Main Department of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service in Kyiv Oblast from 2016 to 2019.

He told Ukrainska Pravda he "didn’t remember" whether he was at Kantor's house in Geneva on 17 July 2023.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

When asked to elaborate, Kavylin claimed it was "impossible".

Chervonenko himself, when asked about his son-in-law being at Kantor's house, said he "doesn't like people poking into his dirty laundry". He claimed that he had a long-standing connection with Kantor. Chervonenko used to be a vice president of the European Jewish Congress, and Kantor was formerly its president.

Chervonenko stated that his son-in-law lives and works in Ukraine. He hinted that his son-in-law has good reasons for travelling abroad with official permits or letters. The former MP said Kavylin could easily have joined the Monaco Battalion, but he did not. [The "Monaco Battalion" is a name for the Ukrainian politicians, civil servants, MPs, influential businessmen and other officials (and their family members) who went abroad during the hostilities between Ukraine and the Russian Federation – ed.]

Ukrainska Pravda has discovered that Chervonenko's son-in-law has left Ukraine five times since the beginning of the year, sometimes on the basis of authorisation letters from Defence Intelligence. During one of those trips, Kavylin stayed at the house of the sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Chervonenko had been actively spreading pro-Russian narratives before the full-scale invasion.

In 2023, with the full-scale war raging, Chervonenko has been spotted hanging out with Russians, and he recently featured in a music video by Russian chanson singer Yevgeny Kemerovsky: a song about the "friendship" between the two nations. [Russian chanson is a musical genre with themes of the urban underclass and the criminal underworld, distinct from the traditional French chanson – ed.]

Kantor is currently sanctioned by the EU, the UK, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: