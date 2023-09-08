All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainska Pravda finds former Ukrainian MP's son-in-law at Russian oligarch's home

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 18:53
Ukrainska Pravda finds former Ukrainian MP's son-in-law at Russian oligarch's home
SCREENSHOT. VIDEO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Ukrainska Pravda journalists have managed to identify Oleksii Kavylin, the son-in-law of former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Chervonenko, at the villa of a currently sanctioned Russian oligarch, Viatcheslav Kantor, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Source: an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda: Londongrad 2: Ukrainska Pravda finds a Ukrainian politician’s relative at the home of a Russian oligarch

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda's sources in law enforcement agencies, Chervonenko is currently affiliated with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

Advertisement:

Yet Ukrainska Pravda managed to film the son-in-law of the Ukrainian defence intelligence official at the Geneva villa of Russian oligarch Viatcheslav Kantor.

Kavylin headed the Main Department of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service in Kyiv Oblast from 2016 to 2019.

He told Ukrainska Pravda he "didn’t remember" whether he was at Kantor's house in Geneva on 17 July 2023.

When asked to elaborate, Kavylin claimed it was "impossible".

Chervonenko himself, when asked about his son-in-law being at Kantor's house, said he "doesn't like people poking into his dirty laundry". He claimed that he had a long-standing connection with Kantor. Chervonenko used to be a vice president of the European Jewish Congress, and Kantor was formerly its president.

Chervonenko stated that his son-in-law lives and works in Ukraine. He hinted that his son-in-law has good reasons for travelling abroad with official permits or letters. The former MP said Kavylin could easily have joined the Monaco Battalion, but he did not. [The "Monaco Battalion" is a name for the Ukrainian politicians, civil servants, MPs, influential businessmen and other officials (and their family members) who went abroad during the hostilities between Ukraine and the Russian Federation – ed.]

Ukrainska Pravda has discovered that Chervonenko's son-in-law has left Ukraine five times since the beginning of the year, sometimes on the basis of authorisation letters from Defence Intelligence. During one of those trips, Kavylin stayed at the house of the sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Chervonenko had been actively spreading pro-Russian narratives before the full-scale invasion.

In 2023, with the full-scale war raging, Chervonenko has been spotted hanging out with Russians, and he recently featured in a music video by Russian chanson singer Yevgeny Kemerovsky: a song about the "friendship" between the two nations. [Russian chanson is a musical genre with themes of the urban underclass and the criminal underworld, distinct from the traditional French chanson – ed.]

Kantor is currently sanctioned by the EU, the UK, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: