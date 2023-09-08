Ukrainska Pravda finds former Ukrainian MP's son-in-law at Russian oligarch's home

Ukrainska Pravda journalists have managed to identify Oleksii Kavylin, the son-in-law of former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Chervonenko, at the villa of a currently sanctioned Russian oligarch, Viatcheslav Kantor, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Source: an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda: Londongrad 2: Ukrainska Pravda finds a Ukrainian politician’s relative at the home of a Russian oligarch

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda's sources in law enforcement agencies, Chervonenko is currently affiliated with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

Advertisement:

Yet Ukrainska Pravda managed to film the son-in-law of the Ukrainian defence intelligence official at the Geneva villa of Russian oligarch Viatcheslav Kantor.

Kavylin headed the Main Department of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service in Kyiv Oblast from 2016 to 2019.

He told Ukrainska Pravda he "didn’t remember" whether he was at Kantor's house in Geneva on 17 July 2023.

When asked to elaborate, Kavylin claimed it was "impossible".

Chervonenko himself, when asked about his son-in-law being at Kantor's house, said he "doesn't like people poking into his dirty laundry". He claimed that he had a long-standing connection with Kantor. Chervonenko used to be a vice president of the European Jewish Congress, and Kantor was formerly its president.

Chervonenko stated that his son-in-law lives and works in Ukraine. He hinted that his son-in-law has good reasons for travelling abroad with official permits or letters. The former MP said Kavylin could easily have joined the Monaco Battalion, but he did not. [The "Monaco Battalion" is a name for the Ukrainian politicians, civil servants, MPs, influential businessmen and other officials (and their family members) who went abroad during the hostilities between Ukraine and the Russian Federation – ed.]

Ukrainska Pravda has discovered that Chervonenko's son-in-law has left Ukraine five times since the beginning of the year, sometimes on the basis of authorisation letters from Defence Intelligence. During one of those trips, Kavylin stayed at the house of the sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Chervonenko had been actively spreading pro-Russian narratives before the full-scale invasion.

In 2023, with the full-scale war raging, Chervonenko has been spotted hanging out with Russians, and he recently featured in a music video by Russian chanson singer Yevgeny Kemerovsky: a song about the "friendship" between the two nations. [Russian chanson is a musical genre with themes of the urban underclass and the criminal underworld, distinct from the traditional French chanson – ed.]

Kantor is currently sanctioned by the EU, the UK, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!