Erdoğan calls on G-20 to compromise with Russia on grain deal
Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calls on G-20 leaders to meet some of Russia's demands to renew the grain agreement.
Details: The media, citing three Turkish officials, notes that Türkiye is asking world leaders to help insure Russian food and fertiliser exports by London's Lloyd's Bank and reconnect Moscow to the SWIFT system for international payments.
G20 members are expected to speak out about the importance of the grain agreement to meet demand in developing countries, especially in Africa, and call for an end to "military destruction" or other attacks on relevant infrastructure.
In addition, they will call for "immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine".
Turkish officials report that Türkiye is telling its partners that the way to renew the agreement is to ease some of the sanctions that Moscow says are preventing it from importing agricultural equipment such as tractors or spare parts for them.
Türkiye's efforts are unlikely to affect Ukraine's allies in the United States and Europe, and Erdoğan's acceptance of Russia's demands underscores the challenges he faces in balancing after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Türkiye is seeking to resume supplies as part of a UN-backed agreement that Moscow withdrew from in July.
Ukraine is also negotiating with Romania and Bulgaria on an alternative sea route that would pass from Ukrainian ports through Romanian territorial waters. However, this route can potentially only cover a fraction of the needs.
Background:
- After talks with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is not ready to immediately return to the Black Sea grain initiative, which was thwarted in July.
- Putin said that he is open to discussion on the resumption of Russia's participation in the "grain agreement" before the start of the meeting with Erdoğan in Sochi on 4 September.
- At the end of August, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Erdoğan, Dmytro Kuleba and Hakan Fidan met in Kyiv to discuss the resumption of the grain agreement.
- After that, Fidan called for the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative during a visit to Moscow after meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.
