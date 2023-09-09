Erdoğan calls on G-20 to compromise with Russia on grain deal

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calls on G-20 leaders to meet some of Russia's demands to renew the grain agreement.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The media, citing three Turkish officials, notes that Türkiye is asking world leaders to help insure Russian food and fertiliser exports by London's Lloyd's Bank and reconnect Moscow to the SWIFT system for international payments.

G20 members are expected to speak out about the importance of the grain agreement to meet demand in developing countries, especially in Africa, and call for an end to "military destruction" or other attacks on relevant infrastructure.

In addition, they will call for "immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine".

Turkish officials report that Türkiye is telling its partners that the way to renew the agreement is to ease some of the sanctions that Moscow says are preventing it from importing agricultural equipment such as tractors or spare parts for them.

Türkiye's efforts are unlikely to affect Ukraine's allies in the United States and Europe, and Erdoğan's acceptance of Russia's demands underscores the challenges he faces in balancing after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Türkiye is seeking to resume supplies as part of a UN-backed agreement that Moscow withdrew from in July.

Ukraine is also negotiating with Romania and Bulgaria on an alternative sea route that would pass from Ukrainian ports through Romanian territorial waters. However, this route can potentially only cover a fraction of the needs.

