Netherlands aim to equip hundreds of new places to host Ukrainian refugees

Dutch municipalities will organise hundreds of additional places to receive refugees from Ukraine in the coming weeks. The decision was made following consultations between the State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Security Eric van der Burg and the country's Security Council.

Details: In 25 regions, the authorities asked to increase the number of places for receiving refugees to 90,000 in the coming weeks, and then to 97,000. Following the agreement, the municipalities agreed to do everything possible to make this happen.

According to van der Burg, the central refugee reception points in Amsterdam and Utrecht are overcrowded. He added that it is necessary to immediately equip another 500 places to receive refugees.

It is expected that another 1,000 additional places should be established in the Netherlands by 1 October of this year.

There are 98,000 Ukrainian refugees registered in the Netherlands. Refugee reception centres now have 81,000 beds, of which 80,000 are used.

Earlier, the Dutch Advisory Council on Migration (ARM), in its report, demanded that the government make the future prospects of Ukrainian refugees in the country clearer.

Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion were the main reason for the nearly 60% increase in immigrants to the Netherlands in 2022.

The UK Defence Intelligence estimates that Russia's invasion has displaced a quarter of Ukrainians.

