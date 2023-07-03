Quarter of Ukrainians are internally displaced persons due to Russia's invasion

UK Intelligence has analysed the situation with Ukrainian internally displaced persons (IDPs) amid the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence review on 3 July

Details: UK Defence Intelligence cited data from the Ukrainian authorities, who reported on 29 June that 139,000 people have been evacuated from the combat zones in the government-controlled areas of Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts since July 2022, in line with the state of emergency law.

As noted in the intelligence report, this is only one part of a wider crisis with internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

According to UN estimates, 6.3 million Ukrainians remain refugees and more than five million are internally displaced.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 3 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/sMXKiBHx0f



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/afjAOXkacH — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 3, 2023

Quote: "With a pre-war population of 44 million, a quarter of Ukrainians remain forced from their homes as a result of Russia’s invasion."

