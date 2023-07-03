All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Quarter of Ukrainians are internally displaced persons due to Russia's invasion

European PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 09:27

UK Intelligence has analysed the situation with Ukrainian internally displaced persons (IDPs) amid the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence review on 3 July

Details: UK Defence Intelligence cited data from the Ukrainian authorities, who reported on 29 June that 139,000 people have been evacuated from the combat zones in the government-controlled areas of Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts since July 2022, in line with the state of emergency law.

Advertisement:

As noted in the intelligence report, this is only one part of a wider crisis with internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

According to UN estimates, 6.3 million Ukrainians remain refugees and more than five million are internally displaced.

Quote: "With a pre-war population of 44 million, a quarter of Ukrainians remain forced from their homes as a result of Russia’s invasion."

Background: A UK intelligence review on 2 July explained the reasons for the cancellation of Russia's main air show.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: